SET rebounds more than 1% as Asian stocks climb

Other Asian indices were up:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,718.24, up 149.22 points or 0.52 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,566.52, up 18.69 points or 0.53 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,189.30, up 27.77 points or 0.18 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,963.41, up 448.17 points or 1.63 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,271.38, up 24.91 points or 0.77 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,847.52, up 33.19 points or 0.19 per cent.