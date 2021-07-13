Saturday, July 17, 2021

SET rebounds more than 1% as Asian stocks climb

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,570.99 on Tuesday, up 21.15 points or 1.36 per cent. Transactions totalled 75.22 billion baht with an index high of 1,571.82 and a low of 1,555.88.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,540 and 1,560 points despite the rising oil price and hopes of more economic relief measures from the Thai government.

However, the rise in domestic Covid-19 cases and volatility in foreign fund flows would pressure the index, it added.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTTGC, CPF, BANPU, GUNKUL, PTT, KCE, CBG, KBANK, CPALL and HANA.

Other Asian indices were up:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,718.24, up 149.22 points or 0.52 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,566.52, up 18.69 points or 0.53 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,189.30, up 27.77 points or 0.18 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,963.41, up 448.17 points or 1.63 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,271.38, up 24.91 points or 0.77 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,847.52, up 33.19 points or 0.19 per cent.

Published : July 13, 2021

By : The Nation

