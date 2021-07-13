Marriott Says “THANK YOU” In Southern Thailand With Miles Of Smiles Cookie-Baking CSR Campaign

“At Marriott International, we continually strive to deliver on our commitment to taking care of our people, wherever in the world we operate. The global pandemic has caused significant upheaval for us all, but it has been wonderful to see how everyone has come together and supported each other,” said Mr. Brad Edman, General Manager at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa and Multi Property Vice President – Phuket, Marriott International.

“This cookie-baking activity is a small token of our appreciation and a way of saying ‘thank you’ to everyone associated with our hotels and resorts. As we celebrate the opening of the Phuket Sandbox and welcome international guests back to Thailand, we are delighted to help create Miles of Smiles and look forward to a brighter, happier future.”

The hotels and resorts that took part in this initiative included Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Krabi, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket, Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town, JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, and Le Méridien Khao Lak Beach & Spa Resort.