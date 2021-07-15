U.K. inflations jump tests BOE relaxed view on stimulus exit

Consumer prices climbed 2.5% from a year earlier, exceeding all but two estimates in a Bloomberg survey of 35 economists. Prices rose from May in the vast majority of 12 broad divisions, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The pound advanced.

The jump will strengthen views among investors and a growing minority of economists that the BOE will raise interest rates as soon as next year as the economy recovers from the pandemic. It also shows how inflation is emerging as a test for central banks in major economies, coming a day after U.S. consumer-price growth unexpectedly surged to 5.4%.

"Critically, we do not believe that higher inflation will be fully transitory," Kallum Pickering, a London-based senior economist at Berenberg, who expects the first U.K. rate hike in August next year, wrote in a report.

While the risk of current price growth becoming more entrenched is still modest, "the warning from history is clear -- all periods of high sustained inflation appear temporary at first," he said.

The U.K.'s 10- and 30-year government bonds led a rise in yields across the curve after the data, climbing four basis points. The spread between two- and 30-year debt, which reflects the balance between tightening prospects and inflation expectations, steepened slightly after two days of flattening. The pound gained 0.2%.

The BOE predicts that inflation, which was as low as 0.2% last August, will exceed 3%. But crucially for policy, the central bank has maintained that the pressure would prove temporary.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

"Inflation surprised to the upside again in June, putting it on course to breach 3% by the end of the year. But the detailed data still indicate the pick up will be transitory -- we expect price gains to be back below target by spring next year. The news is unlikely to prompt a significant reappraisal of the outlook by the Bank of England, which expects the spike in inflation this year ultimately to fade."