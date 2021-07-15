SET could feel the heat amid Covid situation, falling oil price: Krungsri Securities

Krungsri Securities predicted the index would fluctuate between 1,560 and 1,575 points despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it would maintain the interest rate as well as its quantitative easing programme in a bid to boost the country’s economy.

“The falling oil price after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reached a conclusion on increasing oil output, plus a rise in domestic Covid-19 cases would pressure the index,” Krungsri Securities said.