SET up slightly after positive signal from US central bank

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index on Tuesday to fluctuate between 1,560 and 1,575 points despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it would maintain its interest rate and quantitative easing programme.
“The fall in oil price after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reached agreement on raising output, plus the rise in domestic Covid-19 cases, would pressure the index,” Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were DELTA, GPSC, PTT, KBANK, TIDLOR, AOT, TISCO, BANPU, EA and PTTGC.
Other Asian indices were up except for Japan:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,279.09, down 329.40 points or 1.15 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,564.59, up 36.09 points or 1.02 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,169.33, up 113.02 points or 0.75 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,996.27, up 208.81 points or 0.75 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,286.22, up 21.41 points or 0.66 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 18,034.19, up 188.44 points or 1.06 per cent.
Published : July 15, 2021
By : The Nation
