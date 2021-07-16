SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Other Asian indices were down except for Hong Kong:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,003.08, down 276.01 points or 0.98 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,539.30, down 25.29 points or 0.71 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,972.21, down 197.12 points or 1.30 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,004.68, up 8.41 points or 0.030 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,276.91, down 9.31 points or 0.28 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,895.25, down 138.94 points or 0.77 per cent.