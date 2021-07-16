SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,560 and 1,580 points despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it would maintain its interest rate and quantitative easing programme.
It expected the index to come under pressure from a fall in oil price, outflow of foreign funds, and the surge in domestic Covid-19 cases.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were GPSC, GUNKUL, BANPU, RCL, KBANK, STGT, ACE, MTC, CPF and ASIAN.
Other Asian indices were down except for Hong Kong:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,003.08, down 276.01 points or 0.98 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,539.30, down 25.29 points or 0.71 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,972.21, down 197.12 points or 1.30 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,004.68, up 8.41 points or 0.030 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,276.91, down 9.31 points or 0.28 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,895.25, down 138.94 points or 0.77 per cent.
Published : July 16, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021