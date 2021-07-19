Gold continues upward trend of the past four weeks

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.27am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.
At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.
The price rose by THB350 per baht weight last week, gaining for four weeks in a row.
Spot gold price on Monday was US$1,814 (THB59,647) per ounce after Comex gold on Friday dropped by $14 to $1,815 per ounce due to the strengthening dollar, rising US bond yield and improvement in US retail sales.
Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$80 to $16,810 (THB71,155) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : July 19, 2021
By : The Nation
