Gold continues upward trend of the past four weeks

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.27am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.

At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.

The price rose by THB350 per baht weight last week, gaining for four weeks in a row.