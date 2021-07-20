Tuesday, July 20, 2021

business

Fallout of Covid variant on global economy to drag SET down

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 5.74 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 1,550.27 on Tuesday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,556.01 on Monday, down 18.36 points or 1.17 per cent. Transactions totalled THB66.72 billion with an index high of 1,563.88 and a low of 1,551.79.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Tuesday would fall further to between 1,545 and 1,550 points due to concerns that the Covid-19 Delta variant outbreak would hit global economic recovery.

It added that the negative sentiment had also caused oil price to fall sharply and foreign funds to flow out of the stock market.

"However, mass buy-ups of shares that have gained positive sentiment, such as stocks whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve, would help the index to rebound," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended that investors buy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which benefit from weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, BEM, CKP, CBG, OSP, ICHI, GPSC, BEC, GUNKUL, JWD, WICE, SONIC and NER, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Surviving the pandemic may be tough for many Thai hotels, survey shows

Published : July 20, 2021

Gold continues upward movement

Published : July 20, 2021

Stocks slump as virus jitters fuel rush into bonds

Published : July 20, 2021

Biden says Fed should take whatever steps it deems necessary to respond to inflation

Published : July 20, 2021

Latest News

11,305 new cases, 80 deaths in Thailand over past 24 hours

Published : July 20, 2021

Surviving the pandemic may be tough for many Thai hotels, survey shows

Published : July 20, 2021

Bangkok’s Lerdsin Hospital suspends emergency services for now

Published : July 20, 2021

Samutprakan Hospital director applauds medics for making ‘miracles’

Published : July 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.