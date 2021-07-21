True Business joins hands with Dhipaya Insurance weaponize SMEs with SME Go Online

Mr.Pichit Thanyodom, Managing Director of Corporate Business,True Corporation Plc, says that consumer behaviors in the digital era are rapidly changing, while the COVID-19 situation propels the popularity of online business transactions. Furthermore, according to the Department of Business Development, e-commerce is one of the 12 businesses with the greatest potential for growth in 2021. As a result, the business sector must adapt and expand its use of online marketing channels. TrueBusiness, the leading communication service provider and business solutions provider, promotes businesses and SMEs by utilizing digital technology to their greatest advantage. True Corporation has launched the “SME Go Online” package in order to demonstrate its readiness to provide digital telecommunications. This bundle will allow SMEs operate more easily online and generate more revenue. The package includes calling and internet access, as well as free access to four popular online apps: LINE, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and the widely used e-commerce app Shopee. It also offers additional privileges and benefits. Furthermore, TrueBusiness has partnered with Dhipaya Insurance to provide ‘TIP Personal Cyber' insurances to a limited number of SME Go Online customers, which will add another layer of security in doing business, mitigate damages from potential risks from doing business online, and strengthen the SME sector, which is an important component in driving the economy forward.

The “SME Go Online” package has four offerings ranging from 599 to 1,499 baht per month. All of them can be used for calling and internet, while providing free data for four popular apps; LINE, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and the widely used e-commerce app Shopee. Those who purchase the package will also be eligible for discounts on smartphones, the True Gigatex Smart SME Plus home fiber internet package, and equipment, software, and programs that will help with online sales, such as order and inventory management systems, delivery, and chatbots, to name a few. Customers who purchase the 599 or 899-baht SME Go Online packages will also receive a free 30-day ‘TIP Personal Cyber' coverage, or a year of coverage if they purchase the 1,099 or 1,499-baht packages. Customers who are interested in purchasing these products can do so through the LINE Official Account @Truebusiness by selecting “bizfriend” from the menu, filling out the application form, and selecting the desired perks.

Those interested in the SME Go Online package can also apply in-person at True Shops, True partners, and other sales agents, or by dialing the hotline 1239 extension 1. For more information, please visit https://truebusiness.truecorp.co.th/SMEGoOnline or call TIP Call Center at 1736 for additional information about the TIP Personal Cyber insurance policy.