Wednesday, July 21, 2021

business

Thai stocks rebound despite another day of record Covid cases

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,540.88 on Wednesday, up 2.02 points or 0.13 per cent. Transactions totalled THB73.68 billion with an index high of 1,545.39 and a low of 1,532.34.

The SET rebounded after dropping more than 1 per cent on both Monday and Tuesday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted Wednesday’s index would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,555 points over concern that outbreaks of Delta variant in the US and Europe would hit global economic recovery.

The SET Index would also come under pressure from rising domestic Covid-19 cases after daily figures reached a new high on Wednesday with 13,002 infections and 108 deaths, Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, PTT, AOT, GPSC, ADVANC, BANPU, SCC, SCB, BBL and GUNKUL.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,548.00, up 159.84 points or 0.58 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,562.66, up 25.87 points or 0.73 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,212.60, up 201.24 points or 1.34 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,224.58, down 34.67 points or 0.13 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,215.91, down 16.79 points or 0.52 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,458.79, down 69.95 points or 0.40 per cent.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

