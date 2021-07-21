Thai stocks rebound despite another day of record Covid cases

The SET rebounded after dropping more than 1 per cent on both Monday and Tuesday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted Wednesday’s index would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,555 points over concern that outbreaks of Delta variant in the US and Europe would hit global economic recovery.

The SET Index would also come under pressure from rising domestic Covid-19 cases after daily figures reached a new high on Wednesday with 13,002 infections and 108 deaths, Krungsri Securities said.