SET Index likely to fluctuate today as Delta variant, foreign fund outflows fuel concern

Krungsri Securities predicted the day’s index would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points despite a rise in the oil price after US oil storage slid to its lowest level in 18 months.
“The worry that outbreaks of the Covid-19 Delta variant both domestic and overseas will hit global economic recovery plus the outflow of foreign funds would pressure the SET Index,” Krungsri Securities said.
It recommended investors buy:
▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, Asian and EPG, which benefit from a weakening baht.
▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPro, Global, DoHome, BEM, CKP, CBG, OSP, Ichi, GPSC, BEC, Gunkul, JWD, Wice, Sonic and NER, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.
The SET Index closed at 1,540.88 on Wednesday, up 2.02 points or 0.13 per cent. Transactions totalled THB73.68 billion with an index high of 1,545.39 and a low of 1,532.34.
Published : July 22, 2021
By : The Nation
