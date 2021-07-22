SET rises 0.74% despite pressure from Covid, fund outflows

Other Asian indices were up:

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,574.73, up 12.07 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,262.19, up 49.59 points or 0.33 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,723.84, up 499.26 points or 1.83 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,250.21, up 34.30 points or 1.07 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,572.33, up 113.54 points or 0.65 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei Index was closed for Marine Day.