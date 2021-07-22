Thursday, July 22, 2021

SET rises 0.74% despite pressure from Covid, fund outflows

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,552.36 on Thursday, up 11.48 points or 0.74 per cent. Transactions totalled THB69.68 billion with an index high of 1,554.65 and a low of 1,546.26.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day’s index would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points despite a rise in the oil price after US oil storage slid to its lowest level in 18 months.

“The SET Index is being pressured by concern that Covid-19 Delta outbreaks here and overseas will hit global economic recovery, as well as the outflow of foreign funds,” Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were SCB, KBANK, KCE, HANA, GPSC, BBL, GUNKUL, CPF, PTTGC and ADVANC.

Other Asian indices were up:

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,574.73, up 12.07 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,262.19, up 49.59 points or 0.33 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,723.84, up 499.26 points or 1.83 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,250.21, up 34.30 points or 1.07 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,572.33, up 113.54 points or 0.65 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei Index was closed for Marine Day.

