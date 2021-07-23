SET down as virus surge saps investor confidence

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,540 and 1,560 points amid the rise in oil price in response to a drop in US oil storage.
It forecast that uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak, both domestic and overseas, would pressure the index. Thailand logged another daily high of 14,575 new infections on Friday.
"Hence, we advise investors to focus on stocks with positive sentiment, such as shares in exporters and companies whose second-quarter turnover is expected to improve," Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were STECH, KBANK, PTT, BANPU, PSL, 7UP, SNNP, RCL, TSTH and BBL.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,550.40, down 24.34 points or 0.68 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,028.57, down 233.62 points or 1.53 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,321.98, down 401.86 points or 1.45 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,254.42, up 4.21 points or 0.13 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,572.92, up 0.59 points or 0.0034 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei Index was closed for Health and Sports Day.
Published : July 23, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021