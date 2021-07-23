SET down as virus surge saps investor confidence

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,540 and 1,560 points amid the rise in oil price in response to a drop in US oil storage.

It forecast that uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak, both domestic and overseas, would pressure the index. Thailand logged another daily high of 14,575 new infections on Friday.

"Hence, we advise investors to focus on stocks with positive sentiment, such as shares in exporters and companies whose second-quarter turnover is expected to improve," Krungsri Securities said.