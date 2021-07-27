SET down as virus crisis grips Thailand

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,535 and 1,555 points after the oil price rose above US$71 per barrel.
Uncertainty over the surge in domestic Covid-19 cases would pressure the index, while investors would delay trades to follow the US Fed’s Open Market Committee meeting on July 27-28, it added.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, RCL, CPF, 7UP, EA, PSL, PTTGC, SCB, PTT and KCE.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,970.22, up 136.93 points or 0.49 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,381.18, down 86.26 points or 2.49 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,093.64, down 537.21 points or 3.67 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,086.43, down 1,105.89 points or 4.22 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,232.53, up 7.58 points or 0.24 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,269.87, down 133.69 points or 0.77 per cent.
Published : July 27, 2021
