SET down as virus crisis grips Thailand

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,970.22, up 136.93 points or 0.49 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,381.18, down 86.26 points or 2.49 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,093.64, down 537.21 points or 3.67 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,086.43, down 1,105.89 points or 4.22 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,232.53, up 7.58 points or 0.24 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,269.87, down 133.69 points or 0.77 per cent.