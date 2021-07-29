Semiconductor shortage hammering automakers, costing billions in lost production and sales

Seventeen auto factories in North America and Europe have halted or reduced production in recent weeks over the scarcity of the tiny components, according to Seraph Consulting, which is advising automakers on the shortages. The shutdowns have affected plants in Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas, Mexico, Canada and Germany.

Ford, General Motors, Tesla, BMW and Daimler are among the companies that have reported continuing difficulties in recent days. On Wednesday, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that while the company is seeing some signs of improvement in chip supply, the situation "remains fluid," with continuing delays from a semiconductor factory in Japan that is recovering from a fire.

"We do see the chip issue running through this year, and we could see it bleeding into the first part of next year," John Lawler, Ford's chief financial officer, told investors on a conference call.

Overall, the global auto industry will produce nearly 4 million fewer vehicles than planned this year because of the shortages, losing about $110 billion in sales, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

Global demand for computer chips is far outstripping supply, as an increasing number of electronic products require chips to function. While demand soars, supply is limited by a lack of semiconductor factories and by the months-long process needed to make chips.

Chip factories can cost $10 billion or more to construct because of their highly specialized machinery, an expense that few companies are willing to bear.

Estimates vary for when the semiconductor shortage will ease. Some say additional production of automotive chips from semiconductor makers including GlobalFoundries and Bosch is starting to help. Dan Hearsch, managing director of AlixPartners, said the picture for automakers could start to improve in eight to 10 weeks, allowing them to return to more normal production schedules.

"But that's dependent on a lot of things continuing to go right, and covid variants have already had a bit of an impact on Malaysia," causing slowdowns at factories there that conduct the final testing and assembly of chips, Hearsch said.