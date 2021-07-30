HKTDC’s twin jewellery shows conclude today Nearly 30% of public visitors spend more than HK$10,000

Diamond jewellery items were the most popular products purchased at the shows

Regarding the growth prospects for jewellery products in major countries and regions over the next two years, respondents considered that North America (41%), Western Europe (33%) and Hong Kong (31%) were the most promising traditional markets, while Mainland China was considered by 51% as the most promising emerging market. Hong Kong was recognised by interviewed buyers as an ideal sourcing hub, with quality (75%), use of material (73%) and services (71%) being the three most appreciated aspects.

In terms of popular product categories, the survey found that nearly half (49%) of the respondents favoured karat-white gold, followed by karat-rose gold (42%) and karat-yellow gold (38%). Diamonds remained the most popular (54%) among all gemstones.

Half of the respondents expected trendy fashion jewellery to have the greatest market potential. The survey also found that 28% of public visitors interviewed had spent more than HK$10,000 each on-site and that diamond jewellery items were the most popular products (51%) purchased at the shows.

Exhibitors value jewellery shows as effective business platforms

The twin shows were the first two physical trade fairs staged by the HKTDC since the pandemic began, creating business opportunities for exhibitors and buyers alike.

A Hong Kong exhibitor, Just Gold Company Limited, joined the Jewellery Show for the first time this year. Arthur Tang, the company’s Managing Director, Greater China, shared that the show was an effective business platform that helped their company enhance its branding and increase market exposure. “We promoted our new designs as well as special collections for our 30th anniversary. A number of buyers approached us to enquire more about our products. We’ve already concluded some business deals and the response has been encouraging,” said Mr Tang.

Another exhibitor, Yvonne Pong, Director, Wing Hang South Sea Pearl Company Limited, considered the Jewellery Show as the perfect place to promote their pearl jewellery collections and drive new business. “Customers love our classic designs, and jewellery with gold-coloured pearls is particularly sought after. The response has been better than expected. We’ve met some quality buyers, including a number of new customers,” she said. “The HKTDC has done an excellent job making the show a success despite the pandemic. I am confident the show will get even better, with more overseas buyers coming to source products once travel restrictions are lifted.”

A local buyer, Edmond Chan, Head of Jewelry Asia, Luxeford Hong Kong Limited, was pleased to see the Jewellery Show being staged again. “We specialise in purchasing high-end jewellery and watches. I am here looking for partners and to find suitable products. I’ve already found an exhibitor to explore cooperation with whose jewellery collection boasts some outstanding designs,” he said.

A host of activities were held during the two shows, including seminars on changes that the pandemic and online marketing have brought to the jewellery industry supply chain, a series of expert talks tailor-made to guide the public on the appreciation of rare-colour diamonds and pearl evaluation methods, jewellery smart bidding session, workshop, lucky draws and jewellery parades. These events not only facilitated the exchange of market intelligence among industry players, but also enhanced public knowledge about gemstones and jewellery products.