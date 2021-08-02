Limited upside for SET amid extension of lockdown, increase in dark red Covid provinces

The SET Index closed at 1,521.92 on Friday, down 15.86 points or 1.03 per cent. Transactions totalled THB87.72 billion with an index high of 1,539.03 and a low of 1,516.77.
Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Monday would fluctuate between 1,510 and 1,530 points due to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's move to extend lockdown measures and include more provinces in the high-risk "dark red" zone to curb rising Covid-19 cases, which would impact the economy and foreign funds flow.
"However, mass buy-ups of shares that have gained positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It recommended that investors buy:
▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which would benefit from the weakening baht.
▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, DOHOME, BEM, CKP, CBG, OSP, ICHI, GPSC, BEC, GUNKUL, JWD, WICE, SONIC and NER, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.
Published : August 02, 2021
By : The Nation
