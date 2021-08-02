Marriott International and PCMA collaborate to offer digital event strategist (DES) certification

“Today, relationships and business models are ever-changing,” said Karen Bolinger, Managing Director APAC at PCMA. “Working with Marriott is a testament to PCMA’s commitment to its partners and industry as we continue to develop and deliver the necessary support and education both our members and clients need and want. In fact, PCMA’s most recent APAC survey indicated that over 70% of meeting planners are looking for venues with broadcast facilities and in-house expertise, and 80% of respondents said they will give their in-person and virtual event attendees an opportunity to interact. This means new skills are required to deliver on these business objectives.”

Earning the DES certification provides industry professionals with the tools to: plan, produce and measure digital and hybrid events from beginning to end; monetise digital events through fresh pricing and sponsorship strategies, and evaluate and choose the most sophisticated tech solutions.

“As we march towards full recovery for our industry, it is crucial that event professionals continue to adapt and equip themselves with the relevant skills and knowledge for success,” Ramesh Daryanani, Vice President, Global Sales, Asia Pacific commented. “Marriott International has always been committed to providing an environment that enables customers to ‘Connect with Confidence’, whether through our enhanced hygiene protocols, hybrid meeting solutions or learning opportunities. Partnerships with industry associations like PCMA, allows us to leverage the industry’s best and innovative practices and offer event professionals the solutions and insights required to navigate the current landscape to create engaging experiences and successfully host meetings and events.”