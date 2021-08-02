BGRIMs green debentures get electrifying response, B12bn offerings significantly oversubscribed, all snapped up

B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited (BGRIM), Thailand’s leading industrial energy producer with growing overseas presence, has hailed its green debentures offerings as a great success.

Investors’ response to BGRIM's “Green Bond” offering was electrifying that not only the initial primary 8-billion-baht offering plan was fully subscribed, the doubling of greenshoe options to 4 billion baht were snapped up as well.

The demand for the debentures, gauged by the so-called Book Building process, was more than five times the initial offering plan of 8 billion baht, with some debenture tranches in the overall package being 10 times over the set portion.

Dr. Harald Link, Chairman and President of BGRIM, said the overwhelming response to the 12-billion-baht fundraising is truly remarkable at the time when the capital market has been depressed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The investors’ keen interest is a sheer vote of confidence in BGRIM’s business and its green energy drive in which these debentures are about,” he noted.