SET Index skids

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 1.28 points or 0.08 per cent to 1,544.58 on Thursday morning.

The volume of transactions was THB6.84 billion with an index high of 1,546.56 and a low of 1,542.59.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value were 7UP, PTT, PSL, GPSC, TTA, SNNP, Gulf, PTTGC, Ace and RCL.

The SET Index closed at 1,545.86 on Wednesday, up 5.35 points or 0.35 per cent. Transactions totalled THB66.89 billion with an index high of 1,548.63 and a low of 1,533.36.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

