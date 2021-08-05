SET Index skids

The volume of transactions was THB6.84 billion with an index high of 1,546.56 and a low of 1,542.59.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value were 7UP, PTT, PSL, GPSC, TTA, SNNP, Gulf, PTTGC, Ace and RCL.

The SET Index closed at 1,545.86 on Wednesday, up 5.35 points or 0.35 per cent. Transactions totalled THB66.89 billion with an index high of 1,548.63 and a low of 1,533.36.