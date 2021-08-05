Friday, August 06, 2021

business

SET slides as Covid cases surpass 20,000 for 2nd day in a row

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,527.66 on Thursday, down 18.20 points or 1.18 per cent. Transactions totalled THB81.29 billion with an index high of 1,547.38 and a low of 1,526.91.

The index was pressured by rising Covid-19 cases as Thailand's daily caseload surpassed 20,000 for the second day running. Thailand logged 20,920 new infections and 160 deaths on Thursday.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were 7UP, IVL, PTT, KCE, PTTGC, GPSC, SCB, GULF, ADVANC and PSL.

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,728.12, up 144.04 points or 0.52 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,466.55, down 10.67 points or 0.31 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,872.23, down 117.88 points or 0.79 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,204.69, down 221.86 points or 0.84 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,276.13, down 4.25 points or 0.13 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,603.12, down 20.77 points or 0.12 per cent.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Baht slides to 33.27, the lowest in nearly three years

Published : August 06, 2021

Thai farmers reap THB79.46m in exports from online business matching

Published : August 06, 2021

Covid-19 and wildfires spell big business for the air purifier industry

Published : August 06, 2021

Markets wrap: Stocks gain as earnings outweigh virus concerns

Published : August 06, 2021

Latest News

Baht slides to 33.27, the lowest in nearly three years

Published : August 06, 2021

Chula seeks elder volunteers for Thai mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

Published : August 06, 2021

Leo Messi leaves FC Barcelona after failure to sign new contract

Published : August 06, 2021

Covid deaths in Indonesia cross 100,000 as Asean reports rise in cases

Published : August 06, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.