SET slides as Covid cases surpass 20,000 for 2nd day in a row

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,728.12, up 144.04 points or 0.52 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,466.55, down 10.67 points or 0.31 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,872.23, down 117.88 points or 0.79 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,204.69, down 221.86 points or 0.84 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,276.13, down 4.25 points or 0.13 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,603.12, down 20.77 points or 0.12 per cent.