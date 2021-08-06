Apple unveils plans to scan phones for child pornography, sexual messages to minors

The aggressive plan to thwart child predators and pedophiles and prohibit them from utilizing Apple's services for illegal activity pitted the tech giant against civil liberties activists and appeared to contradict some of its own long-held assertions about privacy and the way the company interacts with law enforcement.

The move also raises new questions about the nature of smartphones and who really owns the computers in their pockets. The new software will perform scans on its users' devices without their knowledge or explicit consent, and potentially put innocent users in legal jeopardy.

In a blog post on its website Thursday, Apple said there is a one-in-a-trillion chance of a person being incorrectly flagged, and it said each instance will be manually reviewed by the company before an account is shut down and authorities are alerted. Users can appeal the decision to Apple, the blog post said.

The software uses a matching technique, where photos stored on iPhones will be scanned and then compared with known child pornography. Before a photo can be uploaded to iCloud, Apple's online storage service, it will be given a "voucher" ensuring that it is not child pornography.

This kind of matching system is similar to what has been in use for years by companies like Facebook. But in those systems, photos are scanned only after they are uploaded to servers owned by companies like Facebook. In Apple's new system, photos and messages will be scanned on a user's device, a new level of surveillance on what is known as the "client-side" that raised eyebrows among civil libertarians and privacy advocates.

In a response to the announcement, online advocacy group the Electronic Frontier Foundation said it was concerned about the move because of future abuses that might occur.

"It's impossible to build a client-side scanning system that can only be used for sexually explicit images sent or received by children," the foundation said. "As a consequence, even a well-intentioned effort to build such a system will break key promises of the messenger's encryption itself and open the door to broader abuses."

The debate about Apple's new effort began on Twitter Wednesday evening, when security experts began tweeting about the rumored announcement.

"Regardless of what Apple's long term plans are, they've sent a very clear signal," wrote Matthew Green, an associate professor of computer science at the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute, on Twitter. "In their (very influential) opinion, it is safe to build systems that scan users' phones for prohibited content. That's the message they're sending to governments, competing services, China, you."