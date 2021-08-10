Tuesday, August 10, 2021

business

SET cheered by hopes of lockdown being eased

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 3.98 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 1,544.17 on Tuesday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,540.19 on Monday, up 18.47 points or 1.21 per cent. Transactions totalled THB69.89 billion with an index high of 1,543.71 and a low of 1,525.29.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points amid hopes of the lockdown being eased as domestic Covid-19 cases are declining.

It added that mass buy-ups of stocks related to export, and stocks of companies whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve, would help boost the index.

"However, falling oil price and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It advised investors to follow the US Consumer Price Index for July as consensus expectation is that it would rise by 4.3 per cent year on year.

It recommended selective buying as an investment strategy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, ASIAN, EPG, SUN and NER, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, DOHOME, CKP, CBG, OSP, ICHI, BEC, GUNKUL, JWD, WICE, SONIC, TTA, RCL, SINGER, JMT and JMART, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : The Nation

