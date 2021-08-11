Tokyo games revive buyer interest for Olympic Village condos

Rising prices for Tokyo real estate are starting to make the Olympic Village condos in the Harumi district near Tokyo Bay an attractive proposition. More than 5,600 units for an estimated 12,000 residents will be made available at the development, called Harumi Flag.

When the Olympics were delayed last year, sales of the condos were also suspended. While the delay fueled concerns that potential buyers wouldn't be willing to wait another year to move into the properties, there were 5,000 requests for more information while it was paused, prior to the re-launching of the website for the development in June, according to Mitsui Fudosan Co. A total of 10 real-estate firms, including Mitsui and Mitsubishi Estate Co., developed the project. Public viewings for the former Olympics condos start later this month.

According to Tokyo Kantei Co., a property research firm, average listing prices for used condos in the city central districts were up 11% in June from a year earlier, at 91.5 million yen ($829,000). By comparison, the average price for a 72.9 square meter (785 square feet) property in the former Olympic Village is 57 million yen.

Although the Harumi area, built on reclaimed land in Tokyo Bay, is ideally situated 2.5 kilometers from the Ginza shopping district, the lower cost reflects less-than-ideal access to public transport, 16 to 20 minutes away by foot.

"They're much cheaper than properties located closer to stations, and that makes them very competitive," said Koki Ozawa, an analyst at SBI Securities Co. With more people working from home, there's less of a need to be closer to transport, he added.