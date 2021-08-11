Carabao Group donates Woody C+ Lock to officials in Bang Pakong District during height of COVID-19 pandemic

As COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise, the situation continues to have devasting effects all over Thailand, prompting related organizations and officials to sacrifice their personal safety and work tirelessly to help relieve the overwhelming suffering of many of those affected by the novel virus. Carabao Group PCL wishes to be part of the support for the officials who are at the frontline of this trying crisis, offering heartfelt thanks and goodwill through the donation of Woody C+ Lock drinks to help boost the immune system of the officials and the medical personnel.

We truly hope that the willpower of all Thai citizens will get us through this difficult time together.