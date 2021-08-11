Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Carabao Group donates Woody C+ Lock to officials in Bang Pakong District during height of COVID-19 pandemic

Carabao Group PCL wishes to be part of the support for the officials who are at the frontline of this trying crisis, offering heartfelt thanks and goodwill through the donation of Woody C+ Lock drinks to help boost the immune system of the officials and the medical personnel.

Mr.Kamoldist Smuthkochorn, Chief Operations Officer at Carabao Group PLC and Ms. Kanokkorn Jaichuen, Public Relations Manager of Carabao Tawandang, donated Woody C+ Lock Lemon, Woody C+ Lock Orange and Woody C+ Lock Mixed Berry – beverages that contain 200% vitamin C – to healthcare officials and personnel in Bang Pakong District. The recipients of Woody C+ Lock products included Bang Pakong Hospital (received by Dr. Suthon Khoonraksa, Director), Phimpha Tambon Health Promotion Hospital (received by Ms. Porntip Mingcharoen, Director) and Chachoengsao Provincial Social Security Office (received by Mr. Hattaripim Namongkolboonwong, General Administration Officer) to show gratitude and support, as well as boost the immune system of the officials during the pandemic.

As COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise, the situation continues to have devasting effects all over Thailand, prompting related organizations and officials to sacrifice their personal safety and work tirelessly to help relieve the overwhelming suffering of many of those affected by the novel virus. Carabao Group PCL wishes to be part of the support for the officials who are at the frontline of this trying crisis, offering heartfelt thanks and goodwill through the donation of Woody C+ Lock drinks to help boost the immune system of the officials and the medical personnel.

We truly hope that the willpower of all Thai citizens will get us through this difficult time together.

Published : August 11, 2021

