Baht direction to hinge on dollar as delta variant aggravates US Covid situation

The Thai currency was likely to move between 33.30 and 33.45 during the day and between 33.10 and 33.60 this week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

The baht’s trend would depend on the dollar’s movement and the Covid-19 situation worldwide, especially in Thailand, he explained.

Poon said that a surge in the delta variant of the Covid virus in the US would affect the dollar in the short term if it impacts the country's economic numbers.

However, the dollar would receive support if the US Federal Reserve moves to decrease quantitative easing. The statement from the Fed must be closely watched.