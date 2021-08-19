PTTEP donates Robots to End-to-End field hospital in the fight against COVID-19

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) donated 10 CARA Robots, to assist medical personnel in delivering medical and food supplies, an Xterlizer UV Disinfection Robot and additional funds to support PTT Group’s End-to-End field hospital. The CARA and the Xterlizer are jointly developed by AI and Robotics Ventures Co., Ltd. (ARV), a subsidiary of PTTEP, and its partners to facilitate medical personnel and reduce the risk of infection.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PTTEP stands strong with Thai people. The company has supported innovations and earmarked over 63 million Baht to hospitals, educational institutions and various organizations in the fight against COVID-19 such as negative pressure transfer beds and wheelchairs, mobile negative pressure boxes, the development of COVID-19 test kit diagnostics, ambulance and ventilator, IoT cold chain monitoring alert system for COVID-19 vaccine storages, Oxygen High Flows, Medical Supplies and Food Delivery Robots, and Xterlizer UV Disinfection Robots.