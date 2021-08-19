Thursday, August 19, 2021

business

PTTEP donates Robots to End-to-End field hospital in the fight against COVID-19

PTTEP stands strong with Thai people. The company has supported innovations and earmarked over 63 million Baht to hospitals, educational institutions and various organizations in the fight against COVID-19

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) donated 10 CARA Robots, to assist medical personnel in delivering medical and food supplies, an Xterlizer UV Disinfection Robot and additional funds to support PTT Group’s End-to-End field hospital. The CARA and the Xterlizer are jointly developed by AI and Robotics Ventures Co., Ltd. (ARV), a subsidiary of PTTEP, and its partners to facilitate medical personnel and reduce the risk of infection.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PTTEP stands strong with Thai people. The company has supported innovations and earmarked over 63 million Baht to hospitals, educational institutions and various organizations in the fight against COVID-19 such as negative pressure transfer beds and wheelchairs, mobile negative pressure boxes, the development of COVID-19 test kit diagnostics, ambulance and ventilator, IoT cold chain monitoring alert system for COVID-19 vaccine storages, Oxygen High Flows, Medical Supplies and Food Delivery Robots, and Xterlizer UV Disinfection Robots.

Published : August 19, 2021

Related News

Thai GDP to shrink 1.1% this year if virus crisis worsens: CIMBT

Published : August 19, 2021

Refineries opt for advanced technologies to address global warming issue

Published : August 19, 2021

Central bank to test-drive digital currency next year

Published : August 19, 2021

THAI Operates Domestic and International Flights in August – October 2021

Published : August 19, 2021

Latest News

PTTEP donates Robots to End-to-End field hospital in the fight against COVID-19

Published : August 19, 2021

Thai GDP to shrink 1.1% this year if virus crisis worsens: CIMBT

Published : August 19, 2021

Panipak and Coach Choi attend to film ‘Online Taekwondo Class’ for Thai people

Published : August 19, 2021

Rescue officials coax troubled mother off bridge in Pathum Thani

Published : August 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.