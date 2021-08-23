Baht performance hinges on Covid situation, Fed’s QE decision

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.25 and 33.40 during the day and between 33.00 and 33.50 this week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon predicted the baht would move sideways as investors were waiting for important factors such as the US Federal Reserve’s move to reduce quantitative easing (QE).

Moreover, the Covid-19 situation could affect the baht, he pointed out.

Investors believed that the Bank of Thailand might decrease the policy interest rate by 0.25 per cent in their August meeting, causing the baht to weaken, Poon said.