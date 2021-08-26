SET settles above 1,600 points after surge

In Thursday’s morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index to rise to between 1,608 and 1,615 points, buoyed by recently announced plans to ease lockdown measures and administer 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from foreign inflows for the third straight day in response to the SET's "Thailand Focus 2021" virtual conference, which is being held until Friday.

"However, sell-offs of stocks to prevent risk before the US Federal Reserve's annual meeting will pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were 7UP, KBANK, GUNKUL, PTTGC, GPSC, ADVANC, INTUCH, PTT, KCE and JMART.