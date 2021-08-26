Thursday, August 26, 2021

SET settles above 1,600 points after surge

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,601.91 on Thursday, up 1.42 points or 0.09 per cent. Transactions totalled THB81.23 billion with an index high of 1,603.99 and a low of 1,595.69. The SET rose for a fifth straight day after surging past the 1,600 mark on Wednesday.

In Thursday’s morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index to rise to between 1,608 and 1,615 points, buoyed by recently announced plans to ease lockdown measures and administer 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from foreign inflows for the third straight day in response to the SET's "Thailand Focus 2021" virtual conference, which is being held until Friday.

"However, sell-offs of stocks to prevent risk before the US Federal Reserve's annual meeting will pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were 7UP, KBANK, GUNKUL, PTTGC, GPSC, ADVANC, INTUCH, PTT, KCE and JMART.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,742.29, up 17.49 points or 0.063 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,501.66, down 38.72 points or 1.09 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,415.46, down 282.04 points or 1.92 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,415.69, down 278.26 points or 1.08 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,128.53, down 18.28 points or 0.58 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,066.96, up 21.10 points or 0.12 per cent.

Published : August 26, 2021

