SET rises for 7th day in a row as infections fall

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index on Monday to rise to between 1,620 and 1,625 on hopes of foreign inflows after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was not in a hurry to raise its interest rate.
Positive sentiment was also generated by the government's move to ease lockdown measures as domestic infections fall, it added.
However, investors should beware of mass sell-offs due to ongoing domestic political tension, as well as sell-offs of shares affected by floods at Bangpoo Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan province, Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, GULF, PTT, CPALL, BBL, AOT, PTTEP, PTTGC, TOP and GPSC.
Other Asian indices were up with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,789.29, up 148.15 points or 0.54 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,528.15, up 5.99 points or 0.17 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,423.37, down 13.53 points or 0.094 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,539.54, up 131.65 points or 0.52 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,144.19, up 10.29 points or 0.33 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,396.52, up 186.59 points or 1.08 per cent.
Published : August 30, 2021
Published : August 30, 2021
Published : August 30, 2021
Published : August 30, 2021
Published : August 30, 2021
Published : August 30, 2021
Published : August 30, 2021
Published : August 30, 2021
Published : August 30, 2021