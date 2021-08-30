SET rises for 7th day in a row as infections fall

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index on Monday to rise to between 1,620 and 1,625 on hopes of foreign inflows after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was not in a hurry to raise its interest rate.

Positive sentiment was also generated by the government's move to ease lockdown measures as domestic infections fall, it added.

However, investors should beware of mass sell-offs due to ongoing domestic political tension, as well as sell-offs of shares affected by floods at Bangpoo Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan province, Krungsri Securities said.