Best emerging currencies lose steam as rate-hike bets wane

The Brazilian real and the Russian ruble, which outpaced most of their peers in the first half amid policy tightening, have now gone into reverse. The real has slumped about 4.5% since the end of June, more than any other major currency tracked by Bloomberg.

The tightening cycle was in full force in emerging markets long before the Federal Reserve started laying out a timeline for scaling back its bond-buying program, which Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday could begin as soon as this year. The early hikes in Russia and Brazil have helped stem flows from emerging markets, though policymakers are still balancing the need to battle inflation with the desire to support economies battered by covid-19.

Poland and Colombia may be next to lift rates. That offers some upside potential for lagging currencies such as the Polish zloty, protecting their relative yield advantage against accelerating prices and the prospect of rising U.S. rates.

"Early hikers, where the speed of tightening has been in line with or in some cases faster than historical hiking cycles, are likely to slow the pace of hikes or pause in the months ahead," Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by London-based Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note this month. "The second half of the emerging-market hiking cycle is likely to be even broader, with more central banks commencing some form of normalization."