SET up for 8th successive day as trade volume soars

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,638.75 on Tuesday, up 4.98 points or 0.30 per cent. Transactions totalled THB117.90 billion with an index high of 1,643.76 and a low of 1,628.12 as the SET rose for an eighth successive day.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index on Tuesday to rise to between 1,640 and 1,645 before falling back. It cited positive sentiment from the US Federal Reserve signalling it would not rush to raise the interest rate despite expected tapering of quantitative easing.


Market sentiment was also buoyed by the government's move to ease lockdown measures as domestic infections decline, it added. 


However, the SET would face downward pressure from the MSCI rebalance to cut the weight of emerging-market shares by 0.03 per cent (around $112 million), said Krungsri Securities.


The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BBL, GULF, KBANK, PTT, INTUCH, ADVANC, CPALL, KCE, GPSC and RPC.

Other Asian indices were up with one exception:


Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,089.54, up 300.25 points or 1.08 per cent.


China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,543.94, up 15.79 points or 0.45 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,328.38, down -94.98 points or 0.66 per cent.


Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,878.99, up 339.45 points or 1.33 per cent.


South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,199.27, up 55.08 points or 1.75 per cent.


Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,490.29, up 93.77 points or 0.54 per cent.

Published : August 31, 2021

