SET up for 8th successive day as trade volume soars

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index on Tuesday to rise to between 1,640 and 1,645 before falling back. It cited positive sentiment from the US Federal Reserve signalling it would not rush to raise the interest rate despite expected tapering of quantitative easing.



Market sentiment was also buoyed by the government's move to ease lockdown measures as domestic infections decline, it added.



However, the SET would face downward pressure from the MSCI rebalance to cut the weight of emerging-market shares by 0.03 per cent (around $112 million), said Krungsri Securities.



The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BBL, GULF, KBANK, PTT, INTUCH, ADVANC, CPALL, KCE, GPSC and RPC.