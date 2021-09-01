U.S. consumer confidence falls to six-month low on delta variant

The Conference Board's index fell to 113.8 from a revised 125.1 reading in July, according to the group's report Tuesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had called for a decline to 123.

The figures suggest the spread of the delta variant has dented consumers' views of the economy and threatens to undermine spending on services. The latest spike in Covid-19 infections has already curbed restaurant reservations, airline travel and hotel occupancy. At the same time, Americans are paying more at the grocery store and at the gas pump, which may be further weighing on sentiment.

Stocks fluctuated following the report and Treasury yields edged higher.