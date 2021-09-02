Megacaps back in vogue in defensive stock tilt

The NYSE FANG+ Index of pandemic darlings such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. climbed about 1.5%. Real estate, utility and staples firms in the S&P 500 rose, while energy and financial stocks fell. The benchmark gauge of American equities was little changed, while the Dow Jones industrial average retreated.

U.S. companies added fewer jobs than expected in August, ADP Research Institute data showed. While manufacturing expanded at a stronger-than-estimated pace, supply-chain bottlenecks were accompanied by labor constraints. Those figures came before Friday's payrolls data, with economists expecting a deceleration from the rapid gain in the prior month and a drop in the unemployment rate.

"The private payrolls numbers have been all over the map during the pandemic, and often not the strongest indicator of how the rest of the jobs report will play out," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. "With so much pressure on improvement on the labor-market front coming from the Fed, this could send a signal that jobs growth is stagnating. That's likely a good thing for the markets though, as it means easy-money policy continues."