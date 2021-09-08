Huawei ICT Academy Taps Thailand’s Top Schools and Universities to Enrich Digital Ecosystem

For all students from eligible universities or colleges under Huawei ICT Academy program, the company offers a free HCIA Certification Exam voucher worth USD 200. To acknowledge the school’s effort to cultivate young ICT talent, state-of-the-art lab equipment will also be donated to benefit more students.

“For Huawei, talent is the ICT industry’s most important resource,” said Mr Abel Deng, CEO, Huawei Thailand. “Huawei ICT Academy plays a pivotal role in Thailand’s ICT scene because it challenges students and elevates their level, so they are ready to become future players of the nation’s talent eco-system.”

“I would like to invite more colleges and universities to join the Huawei ICT Academy Program, so together we can align what the students learn with the needs of the ICT market that is in constant evolution. Cooperation between industry and education is vital to creating a rich ICT talent ecosystem that is open, collaborative and beneficial for all, and that is capable of facilitating Thailand’s digital transformation and journey towards Thailand 4.0,” he added.

By bridging the gap between the demand of enterprises and the supply of skilled talent, Huawei Thailand, through the Huawei ICT Academy, hopes to set a standard for a technology-enhanced education and to provide more technical and skillful aptitude, more advanced technologies, and more support to innovation and entrepreneurship, in order to support the sustainable development of the country’s ICT industry.

Schools or universities that are interested in exploring the benefits of faster, more reliable and more innovative solutions for education can contact 088-841-4386 or visit the Huawei ICT Academy Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiICTAcademyTH for inquiries.