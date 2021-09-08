Huawei ICT Academy Taps Thailand’s Top Schools and Universities to Enrich Digital Ecosystem

View
Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. today reinforces its commitment to develop Thailand’s digital ecosystem by expanding its network and strengthening its cooperation with universities nationwide. The Huawei ICT Academy Program was created in 2017 to propagate digital skills and to cultivate future ICT professionals to meet market demand. This was done in collaboration with academic institutions all over the country, in preparation for a new era of rapid development.
Over the past years, Huawei ICT Academy Thailand has been proactively signing a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with top universities and colleges to help build a strong talent ecosystem and to expand the benefits of digital technology to everyone, everywhere. To date, there are 25 local universities and colleges that have signed up with the program, to help their students broaden their ICT knowledge, stimulate their interest in learning and innovation capabilities, and improve their self-learning and problem-solving abilities. Huawei is committed to provide quality courses and support services, help improve the curriculum system and build labs where the company’s ICT technologies, such as 5G, Cloud Computing, IoT and Big Data, are made available to recreate real-life solutions and encourage creativity.
Among the most highly-rated schools in the Program today are Chulalongkorn University, Chiangmai University, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL). All these well-respected institutions of higher learning are committed to cultivate high-quality talent that can contribute to the country’s development and its move towards Industry 4.0.
From Learning to Certification
At the end of the Huawei ICT Academy course, students must pass the Huawei Certification Exam, which is an important means to test learning achievements, and essential to improve the quality of talent development. The widely-accepted certification also gives the students a head-start in their career. Outstanding graduates may be given a chance to land a paid internship with Huawei Thailand, and ultimately, be offered permanent employment with the company or one of its partners.
For all students from eligible universities or colleges under Huawei ICT Academy program, the company offers a free HCIA Certification Exam voucher worth USD 200. To acknowledge the school’s effort to cultivate young ICT talent, state-of-the-art lab equipment will also be donated to benefit more students.
“For Huawei, talent is the ICT industry’s most important resource,” said Mr Abel Deng, CEO, Huawei Thailand. “Huawei ICT Academy plays a pivotal role in Thailand’s ICT scene because it challenges students and elevates their level, so they are ready to become future players of the nation’s talent eco-system.”
“I would like to invite more colleges and universities to join the Huawei ICT Academy Program, so together we can align what the students learn with the needs of the ICT market that is in constant evolution. Cooperation between industry and education is vital to creating a rich ICT talent ecosystem that is open, collaborative and beneficial for all, and that is capable of facilitating Thailand’s digital transformation and journey towards Thailand 4.0,” he added.
By bridging the gap between the demand of enterprises and the supply of skilled talent, Huawei Thailand, through the Huawei ICT Academy, hopes to set a standard for a technology-enhanced education and to provide more technical and skillful aptitude, more advanced technologies, and more support to innovation and entrepreneurship, in order to support the sustainable development of the country’s ICT industry.
Schools or universities that are interested in exploring the benefits of faster, more reliable and more innovative solutions for education can contact 088-841-4386 or visit the Huawei ICT Academy Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiICTAcademyTH for inquiries.
September 08, 2021
