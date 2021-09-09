Markets wrap: U.S. stocks extend drop on growth, valuation risks

The Nasdaq 100 notched its biggest drop in two weeks, with losses in megacaps including Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. among the biggest contributors to the decline. The S&P 500 fell for a third day since it closed at a record on Sept. 2. The Dow Jones industrial average extended its retreat from last month's all-time high to more than 1.5%. Europe's Stoxx 600 dropped to a three-week low. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks slumped as a selloff in Bitcoin continued.

Wednesday's declines came as money managers from Morgan Stanley to Citigroup have turned cautious on U.S. equities. Many investors have begun to see relative U.S. valuations as excessive even as growth elsewhere suffers from renewed Covid lockdowns and travel curbs. They doubt the world is ready for an eventual tapering of central-bank stimulus even as inflation accelerates due to supply shocks. End-of-year seasonality and valuation concerns are adding to the gloomy mood.

"Momentum definitely seems to be slowing as far as the recovery is concerned," Fiona Cincotta, a senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said by phone. "Before we'd been hearing that the Fed would tighten monetary policy and that's what was unnerving the market. Now, it's actually slightly softer data and also rising Covid cases."