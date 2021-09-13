Gold slides in Thailand, Hong Kong as dollar appreciates

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,650 per baht weight and selling price THB27,750, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,151.56 and THB28,250, respectively.

At close on Friday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments were THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.

Spot gold on Monday morning was moving at around US$1,789 (THB58,590) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday dropped by $7.9 to $1,792.1 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar, including selling gold as a safe-haven asset after President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which eased concerns about the conflict between the US and China.