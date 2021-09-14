The future of workplace in the digital finance organisation

Written by Bardin Laprangsirat, Deloitte Thailand's partner, audit and assurance

Just when organisations thought that we had managed to flatten the curve of COVID-19 with plans to reopen the economy, a new wave of COVID-19 variant hit globally again.

Countries around the globe including Thailand, are in the prospect of continued and extended long lockdowns in an attempt to curb the rising number of Covid-19 infections. Long periods of lockdowns and restricted travel have created immense operational and logistical challenges for organisations who had downplayed the first wave of COVID-19 which had caused long-term effects, as well as the timely adoption of new digital infrastructures and policies to manage a long-term virtual workforce. The pressure to shift from working in the office to remote work from home, including the holistic adoption of digital productivity tools, swapping pencil and paper, drawing boards and blueprints, in-person meetings and get-togethers has moved work from the physical world to a virtual and digital one.

Covid-19 has shown that remote work does not pose insuperable barriers to productivity. This global force and transformational shift had many organisations realizing that where the workforce are located matters much less than how the work is done. For many organisations, the results of shift to remote work from home have been better than expected. Productivity have shown to improve when working remotely, though it does create new challenges.