Treasurys rally after CPI seen pushing off taper

Yields on benchmark 10-year notes fell 5 basis points to 1.26%, narrowing the yield gap between short- and longer-maturity U.S. debt. The financial, industrial and energy sectors led the S&P 500 lower even after the Labor Department reported that the consumer price index increased 0.3% from July. Economists called for a 0.4% gain. The Dow Jones industrial average was weighed down by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Caterpillar Inc.

"It appears that the continued rally in Treasuries is due to speculation that some people have that the CPI data pushes off the Fed" tapering, said Blake Gwinn, strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Gwinn said he doesn't agree with that view, and continues to see the Fed's announced the start of its reduction in asset purchases in November or December.

The CPI figures offer some validation of views among Fed officials and the Biden administration that high inflation will prove temporary. The report could also help blunt criticism from Republicans that President Joe Biden's economic stimulus is spurring damaging inflation as he seeks to sell a $3.5 trillion long-term tax-and-spending package that's also running into opposition from moderate Democrats.