D-Day! XSpring announces subscription to “SiriHub Token” Thailand’s first Real Estate-Backed ICO

Mr. Att Tongyai Asavanund, Chief Executive Officer, XSpring Digital Company Limited, the company that has received approval from the SEC as a service provider for offering digital tokens in Thailand (as an ICO portal operator), said that the “SiriHub Investment Token is a new investment model that uses digital technology to connect elements of the capital market world. Its main goal is to provide opportunities for investors at all levels of society to access high-value real estate investments. It essentially broadens access as such investors can invest even with a small amount. We offer a minimum subscription price of only THB10 per token and provide investors with quarterly returns over four years at a much higher rate of return than current bank deposit rates. This is so that both the public and new investors interested in preserving and expanding their wealth, as well as all institutional investors, have equal access to the opportunity of understanding and investing in digital assets.”

Investors can choose to invest in either of the SiriHub Investment Token offerings, SiriHubA or SiriHubB. SiriHubA provides a quarterly return of up to 4.5% per year, while SiriHubB offers a quarterly return of up to 8.0% per year. In addition, both tranches will get a revenue boost from the disposal of assets at the end of the property project’s development. SiriHubA holders will receive a final revenue share from the disposal of assets at the end of the project to a maximum of THB1.6 billion. SiriHubB holders will obtain the final income from the sale of the property project that exceeds THB1.6 billion.

SiriHub Investment Tokens are based on the pending revenue stream from the Siri Campus Project, a modern mixed-use office building complex located within T77, a lifestyle community in the heart of Bangkok’s On Nut area, which has Sansiri Public Company Limited as the only tenant to have leased 100% of the space in the building under a long-term lease for up to 12 years. This means the project will have dependable and continuous income throughout the four-year project period. Analysis of the market value of both the Siri Campus land and building by the appraiser and approved by the SEC in two cases, puts the campus value at THB2.4 billion and it is predicted that in the next 10 years, the market value of this project could rise to as high as THB3.2 billion.

“We are confident that the SiriHub Token offering will receive an enthusiastic response from investors. The ICO price is interesting considering the fundamental factors of the asset and relates to the project Siri Campus, which has potential for continuous income and investor protection mechanisms at every step. Currently, XSpring Digital is finalizing steps for prospective subscribers to register and access the XSpring application with ease. Interested investors can register in advance starting today to save time when the subscription opens and will allay any ‘fear of missing out’ as subscriptions will open on a first come, first served basis with a limited token offering,” Att Thongyai concluded.

What you should know about SiriHub Investment Token before you sign up and verify on the XSpring app to prepare for subscription

Thailand’s first real estate-backed ICO

The SiriHub Investment Token is Thailand’s first digital token put up for a real estate-backed ICO under the Emergency Decree On Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2561 (2018) regulation issued by the SEC.

Tokenization converts assets into an investment token

The SiriHub tokens convert revenue from leasing the Siri Campus office buildings into investment tokens. Investors will receive benefits identified in the Smart Contract that employs the Tesoz blockchain technology, which is: reliable and especially designed for ICO; stable; transparent; precise; verifiable; and has the most advanced security features.

SiriHub Investment Token

• The digital tokens are issued by SPV 77 Company Limited.

• The total fundraising value is THB2.4 billion.

• SiriHub Investment Tokens are the tokens offered and these are divided into two tranches: 1) SiriHubA offers 160 million tokens valued at THB1.6 billion and

2) SiriHubB offers 80 million tokens valued at a total of THB800 million.

• The proceeds from funding are invested in order to acquire revenue stream from the Siri Campus office building and 100% of the shares of Siripat Four Company Limited, which owns ownership of the Siri Campus office building, at which Sansiri Public Company Limited is currently the 12 years long term sole tenant.

• The issuer of the digital tokens will then allocate the income from the leasing of the Siri Campus project after deduction of costs quarterly during the entire project duration of four years to the holders of the digital tokens.

• When expire of the four-year project nears, the project property will be auctioned for sale in the third year, after which investors will get sharable revenue from the sale of the property at the end of the project (after expenses related to sales, marketing and other commitments are deducted).

• The tokens have a minimum subscription price of only THB10 for each token.

• A total of only 240 million tokens are available.

• Investors can choose to invest in both types but retail investors may hold a set of tokens to a maximum value of THB300,000. For ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) investors, institutional investors, corporate joint investments, no maximum subscription value has been set.

• The digital tokens are allocated following successful payment on a first come, first served basis until the subscription is sold out.

• Retail investors must register and verify themselves via the “XSpring" application before the subscription day.

Investors interested in investing can learn about their investment options and should open an account, verify their identity and take a knowledge test starting today to prepare for subscription. Investors can download the XSpring app on both iOS and Android systems. This will save time and allow investors to complete their subscriptions quickly, conveniently and securely. The subscription period runs from September 21 to October 4, 2021

Five steps to take for convenient and secure registration

• Download XSpring application from App Store or Play Store or the link http://onelink.to/efumnu

• Sign up, fill in your email, set a password and wait for the approval email from the system. Upon receiving the approval email, open the application to log in.

• Log in to verify yourself (KYC/CDD). The step, Know Your Customer / Customer Due Diligence is required by Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Act of B.E. 2542. Just fill out the ID card information and personal information, and state that this is for investment purposes. Then take a photo of the ID card and take a face scan to reconfirm identity.

• Upload your bank account and follow the steps.

• Pass the Investor Knowledge Test

Remark: If prospective investors have any questions about registration and the use of the applications, they can watch the instructional videos here: https://youtu.be/bPSTTUTDgxI

Those interested can contact 02-038-5999 and follow news about digital assets and digital tokens at:

XSpring Digital Internet Resources

Website: www.xspringdigital.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XSpringDigital

Remark: Before making an investment decision, investors should study the information in the draft white paper to understand the nature of the product, return conditions and the risks involved.

The white paper can be downloaded at the SEC’s website: https://market.sec.or.th/public/ipos/IPOSTD01.aspx?TransID=319985