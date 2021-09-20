XSpring Digital is delighted to see SiriHub Token attract strong attention A big wave of investors

“The SiriHub Investment Token will be Thailand’s role model for asset-backed tokenization that will transform the Thai capital market. XSpring Digital has worked closely with partners and regulators to create attractive and compliant investment opportunities that will re-assure all investors. Currently, the number of people to have already registered via the XSpring App to prepare for the subscription day on September 21 has exceeded our expectations.”

The SiriHub Investment Token is the first real estate-backed ICO to have obtained approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC). The initial offer price is THB10 per token. A limit of 240 million tokens is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The total to be raised is THB2.4 Billion.

Investors can choose between two tranches of the SiriHub Investment Token:

1) SiriHubA offers 160 Million tokens valued at THB1.6 Billion. Holders of SiriHubA will receive their returns from a quarterly revenue share of up to 4.5% per year and revenue sharing from the sale of the property after the project’s end, all of which will not be more than THB1.6 billion.

2) SiriHubB offers 80 Million tokens valued at 800 Million Baht. Holders of SiriHubB will receive returns from a quarterly revenue share of up to 8.0% per year and revenue sharing from the sale of the property after the project’s end, from the surplus of THB1.6 billion.

One of the highlights of this real estate-backed token is that the investment is within a single asset. This way, investors will be able to know the project they are investing in full detail as specified in the white paper, unlike investments in such vehicles as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), in which the assets in the fund can be changed. Funds raised from the SiriHub Token issuance will be used to secure the Revenue Sharing from the rental income of Siri Campus Office Building and to also acquire the rights to be the Asset via shares of Siripat Four Company Limited. Located within T77, a lifestyle community in a prime location of the Sukhumvit area. The Siri Campus Office Building is the headquarters of Sansiri Public Company Limited (Sansiri PCL, SIRI), which is the sole tenant for the 100% area. With the long-term lease of 12 years, investors are assured that the project will receive continued revenues from the rental fee from Sansiri PCL throughout the four-year project period where the income after expenses will be arranged as quarterly revenue sharing distributed to token holders. Within 12 months prior to the end of the project, the token issuer will also arrange disposal of the assets in order to distribute profit sharing from net-asset-sale proceeds as the final portion of revenue to token holders.

As per the asset valuation reports from appraisers approved by the SEC, the value of the Siri Campus Project will likely rise to THB2.6 billion in the next four years in accordance with an analysis by the Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA) that reports the summary of changes in land prices in the vicinity of the On Nut BTS Station, which is near the Siri Campus. In 2021, the average price of land in the area was THB1.1 Million per square wah (4 square meters) and the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) has increased from 2015 to 2021 at a rate of around 10% per annum. This shows that the property’s location has great potential and relatively high growth prospects in the future.

In addition to the ease of accessing this investment platform, Mr. Asavanund went on to explain the many inherent safeguards employed by XSpring Digital in its investment system.

“The Sirihub Token has a mechanism to fully protect investors. XSpring Digital is the ICO portal, certified by the SEC, and there is protection provided under the trust and trustee structure. The SiriHub Investment Token offering runs on the Tezos blockchain system, the world’s most advanced blockchain technology developed to support digital fundraising with a real-estate-backed ICO. The blockchain provides greater security in accordance with Anti-Money-Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) measures using three high-security features:

1. Know Your Customer (KYC) standards. Only approved registrants can be put on the white lists to trade the digital tokens.

2. The system also has real-time Clawback: This is a feature for returning stolen tokens to the token holder’s wallet.

3. Private Capitalization Table (Cap Table): Personal information will not be listed so as to protect the privacy of token holders but the issuer will have the ability to know in real time who owns the tokens similar to a share registry.

For the process of subscription and trading of the SiriHub Investment Token, a total of 240 million tokens will be initially offered at THB10 per token, which divides into a 160-million-token offering of SiriHubA and an 80-million-token offering of SiriHubB. The subscription period will run between September 21 and October 4, 2021. Investors can subscribe 24/7 on their mobile devices. In addition, XSpring Digital is collaborating with ERX Company Limited in the distribution of SiriHub Tokens. ERX has outsourced its sales functions to four leading securities companies in Thailand – KTBST Securities, Finansia Syrus Securities, Krungthai Zmico Securities, and Asia Plus Securities – to support the sale of SiriHub Tokens.

Upon completion of the subscription and the distribution of tokens to investors, the tokens are targeted to trade from October 12, 2021 in the secondary market through ERX, the first digital asset exchange focused on digital token trading licensed by Thailand’s Ministry of Finance and regulated by the SEC.

XSpring Digital is undergoing discussions with more than 10 clients who are interested to raise funds from tokenization in sectors such as real estate, tourism, and entertainment. At present, we are in the process of studying the possibilities afforded by tokenization, the types of tokens, and the protection mechanisms available so that our efforts attain the greatest benefits for both token issuers and investors.

Mr. Asavanund concluded: “An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a key alternative fund-raising method in the digital era – the SEC also supports the adoption of such technology in the capital market. It is an investment suitable for the public and new investors, as well as all major and institutional investors. It is an accessible new opportunity. We are grateful that the SEC has approved the trading of SiriHub Investment Tokens, so we believe these vehicles offer a valuable new dimension to the investment market in Thailand. This new investment is in projects with the high economic growth potential. Investors can conveniently transact via their mobile devices, 24 hours a day, through the XSpring application. Anyone can start to learn about investing in the digital finance world, which will play a key role in our lives.”

Investors interested in investing can learn about investment options and should open an account, verify their identity, and take the Investor Knowledge Test in advance to prepare for the subscription. Investors can download the XSpring apps on both iOS and Android. This will save time and allow investors to complete their subscriptions quickly, conveniently, and securely. The subscription period runs from September 21, 2021 at 00:01 am to October 4, 2021 at 3:30 pm.

On the subscription day, investors who have already opened an account, verified their identities and completed all the required steps, will be able to subscribe to SiriHub Investment Token and complete their purchases using the following process:

• Click on the SiriHub Investment Token project link.

• Read and study the project details.

• Choose the token and amount of investment to subscribe for each token. The system will automatically calculate the number of tokens as per the amount paid.

• Investors have to pay the full amount of investment at the cost THB10 for each token.

• The digital tokens are allocated following successful payment on a first-come, first-served basis

• After the full amount is paid and confirmation is received, investors will receive an email to inform them that their subscription is complete.

Investors will know the allocation of purchased tokens via email after the closing date of the subscription period. Tokens will be distributed to the wallets of investors who have registered and opened accounts with ERX in advance.

For any inquiry, please contact 02-038-5999, or follow the news of digital assets and digital tokens at:

XSpring Digital website: www.xspringdigital.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/XSpringDigital

Remark: Before making an investment decision, investors should study the information in the draft white paper to understand the nature of the product, return conditions, and the risks involved. The white paper can be downloaded at SEC’s website: https://market.sec.or.th/public/idisc/th/Product/Filing/IV-0000000000/XX-00000000-00000000-00000000-00000000-00000000-00000000 or scan this QR code for more information.