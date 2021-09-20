Monday, September 20, 2021

business

SET Index down almost 1.5%

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,603.06 on Monday, down 22.59 points or 1.39 per cent. Transactions totalled 85.01 billion baht with an index high of 1,620.72 and a low of 1,601.16.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index would fluctuate between 1,615 and 1,635 points due to lack of positive sentiment.

It said uncertainty over a US corporate tax hike and investors' move to delay investment to hear the result of the US Federal Open Market Committee session on September 21-22 would pressure the index.

"However, mass buy-ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment and whose third-quarter profit is expected to rise would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, PTT, KCE, SCGP, BANPU, TTA, DELTA, ADVANC, HANA and PTTGC.

Related stories:

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,099.14, down 821.62 points or 3.30 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei Index was closed for Respect for the Aged Day.

China and Taiwan indices were closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

South Korea's KOSPI Index was closed for Korean Thanksgiving Day.

Published : September 20, 2021

Related News

XSpring Digital is delighted to see SiriHub Token attract strong attention A big wave of investors

Published : September 20, 2021

Stocks with positive sentiment prop up SET

Published : September 20, 2021

Strengthening dollar pulls gold down

Published : September 20, 2021

Baht level linked to signal from Fed, gold trend

Published : September 20, 2021

Latest News

SET Index down almost 1.5%

Published : September 20, 2021

New barrier-free toll system trialled from October

Published : September 20, 2021

Capturing the serenity of Kanchanaburi’s stunning Erawan Falls

Published : September 20, 2021

Chiang Mai reaping 1-tonne harvest of anti-Covid herb Fah Talai Jone

Published : September 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.