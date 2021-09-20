SET Index down almost 1.5%

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index would fluctuate between 1,615 and 1,635 points due to lack of positive sentiment.
It said uncertainty over a US corporate tax hike and investors' move to delay investment to hear the result of the US Federal Open Market Committee session on September 21-22 would pressure the index.
"However, mass buy-ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment and whose third-quarter profit is expected to rise would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, PTT, KCE, SCGP, BANPU, TTA, DELTA, ADVANC, HANA and PTTGC.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,099.14, down 821.62 points or 3.30 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei Index was closed for Respect for the Aged Day.
China and Taiwan indices were closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival.
South Korea's KOSPI Index was closed for Korean Thanksgiving Day.
Published : September 20, 2021
