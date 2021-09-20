SET Index down almost 1.5%

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index would fluctuate between 1,615 and 1,635 points due to lack of positive sentiment.

It said uncertainty over a US corporate tax hike and investors' move to delay investment to hear the result of the US Federal Open Market Committee session on September 21-22 would pressure the index.

"However, mass buy-ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment and whose third-quarter profit is expected to rise would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.