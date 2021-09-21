Markets wrap: U.S. stocks bounce from lowest levels of the day

The S&P 500 was down about 2%, after slumping as much as 2.9%, the biggest one-day slide since October 2020. Treasuries gained along with the dollar before Wednesday's Fed meeting, where policy makers are expected to start laying the groundwork for paring stimulus.

"If the market is ripe for a correction, 'tis the season for one," said Anne Wickland, Portfolio Manager at Easterly Investment Partners LLC. "Most selloffs seem to occur at the end of the third quarter, beginning of the fourth as investors start to adjust future expectations."

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.7% to a two-month low. Raw materials led the broad-based retreat as iron ore extended a slump below $100 a ton and base metals declined after China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity.

Hong Kong shares slumped amid the biggest selloff in property stocks in more than a year as traders tracked the risk of contagion from the debt crisis at developer China Evergrande Group, which is fueling new fears about China's growth path.

"China is not investable, not at this point -- even on a government level because you just really don't know what protection you're going to have or what the currency is going to do," Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.