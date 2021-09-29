Markets wrap: Stocks tumble most since May on debt-ceiling agita

"We would expect a deal to get done, but it appears as though both sides are a bit more entrenched compared to previous periods," said Brian Price, head of investment management at Commonwealth Financial Network. "A government shutdown is a risk factor that we'll be watching in the coming days and weeks."

Yellen warned that her department will effectively run out of cash around Oct. 18 unless legislative action is taken to suspend or increase the debt limit. Heated remarks from Senator Elizabeth Warren also weighed on markets. After slamming Powell on his track record over financial regulation, Warren said he's a "dangerous man to head up the Fed" and that's why she'll oppose his renomination.

The S&P 500 extended its September selloff, with technology shares underperforming economically sensitive companies. The Nasdaq 100 dropped the most since March. The yield on Treasury 30-year bonds climbed more than 10 basis points earlier Tuesday. The dollar rallied.

The world economy is facing a buildup in stagflationary forces as surging energy prices boost inflation and slow the recovery from the pandemic recession. Brent oil hovered near the key, psychological level of $80 a barrel, while natural gas surged.

U.S. consumer confidence dropped in September for a third straight month, suggesting concerns over the delta variant and higher prices continue to dampen sentiment. Home prices surged 19.7% in July -- once again posting the biggest jump in more than 30 years.