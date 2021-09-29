OPEC sees oil demand growth to 2035 unchecked by climate fight

"There are still considerable doubts as to whether all these ambitious climate-mitigation commitments will be met in the proposed timeframe," the organization's Vienna-based secretariat said. The group's members include the biggest Middle East crude producers.

Global oil demand suffered an unprecedented slump last year as travel and economic activity were curbed by efforts to battle the coronavirus. OPEC forecasts that consumption will rebound above 100 million barrels a day in 2023, and continue to advance to 107.9 million a day in 2035. The projections are little changed from last year's report.

OPEC's World Oil Outlook, published on Tuesday, echoes comments from group leader Saudi Arabia earlier this year that hopes to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by slashing fossil fuel investments are a "La La Land" fantasy. While the report acknowledges that renewables are the fastest growing energy source, it projects they will account for just 10% of the world's needs in 2045.

Before the current energy crunch that's helped drive Brent crude above $80 a barrel and European natural gas prices to record highs, OPEC had started gradually restoring the output that it shuttered when the pandemic erupted last year. It expects to be a beneficiary of the coming revival in fuel use.