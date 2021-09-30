Markets wrap: Tech weights on equities as dollar extends rally

QuickTake: What's the Debt Ceiling and Will the U.S. Raise It?

A majority of investors harbor fears of persistently high inflation, with a 20% pullback in stocks seen as more likely than a 20% rally, according to a Citigroup Inc. survey of clients. Though most expected modest gains next year in the S&P 500, price pressures and a policy reversal by the Fed are big risks, according to the survey of more than 90 pension, mutual and hedge funds this month.

A gauge of U.S. pending home sales rebounded in August to a seven-month high as prospective buyers welcomed more attractive pricing and additional inventory. The figures suggest housing activity is firming after retreating from the record-high levels seen last year.

Some corporate highlights:

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is weighing an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc., the health-care group that has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Merck & Co. has agreed to buy drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc. for $180 per share, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Boeing Co. rallied after the aerospace giant was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein on prospects of a travel rebound.

- Morgan Stanley slumped after Oppenheimer downgraded the shares, citing a lack of upside to its valuation.

Here are some events to watch this week:

- House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Fed, Treasury's pandemic response, Thursday

- China Caixin manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday

- Univ. of Michigan sentiment, ISM manufacturing, U.S. construction spending, spending/personal income, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

- - -

- The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 4 p.m. New York time

- The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.3%

- The MSCI World index fell 0.3%

- - -

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot index rose 0.7%

- The euro fell 0.8% to $1.1592

- The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.3416

- The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 111.98 per dollar

- - -

- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.53%

- Germany's 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.21%

- Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 0.99%

- - -

- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $74.60 a barrel

- Gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,725.40 an ounce