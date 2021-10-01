The price of gold peaked by THB250 in morning trade on Friday

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,650 per baht weight and selling price THB27,750, while gold ornaments were THB27,151.56 and THB28,250, respectively.

The spot gold price on Friday morning hovered around US$1,755 (THB59,213) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday surged by $34.1 to $1,757 per ounce. The price of gold rose nearly two per cent due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar, including buying gold as a safe-haven asset after the US released sluggish labour data.

