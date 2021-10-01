Thu, October 14, 2021

business

The price of gold peaked by THB250 in morning trade on Friday

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price THB28,000, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,650 per baht weight and selling price THB27,750, while gold ornaments were THB27,151.56 and THB28,250, respectively.

The spot gold price on Friday morning hovered around US$1,755 (THB59,213) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday surged by $34.1 to $1,757 per ounce. The price of gold rose nearly two per cent due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar, including buying gold as a safe-haven asset after the US released sluggish labour data.

Published : October 01, 2021

