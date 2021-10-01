ThaiBev still strong despite Covid-19 crisis, says CEO

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, ThaiBev chief executive officer, told the press this week that his company went from strength to strength during the pandemic, even though many of its peers in the industry were affected.
“ThaiBev has been growing despite the obstruction of the government’s Covid-19 preventive measures like lockdowns, which forced our sales channels to remain closed. Despite this, our earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for this year have risen by 11.5 per cent against last year. ThaiBev is still the largest food and beverage company in Asean and among the biggest in Asia in terms of earnings and market value,” he said.
He added that ThaiBev has adjusted its strategies in line with the current situation to ensure it remains sustainable and a market leader in Asean.
Thapana said the company has set up a special “Covid-19 situation room” to monitor the pandemic in Thailand as well as study the demand for ThaiBev products during this time. The situation room also keeps track of ThaiBev’s staff and their welfare.
The company has so far donated more than 1.4 million litres of alcohol-based sanitiser, 9.3 million surgical masks and 274,000 Covid-19 insurance policies to medical personnel nationwide, he said.
Published : October 01, 2021
