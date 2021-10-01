Thu, October 14, 2021

business

ThaiBev still strong despite Covid-19 crisis, says CEO

Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) said it has remained strong despite the Covid-19 crisis and aims to become a leader in Southeast Asia’s food and beverage sector by 2025.

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, ThaiBev chief executive officer, told the press this week that his company went from strength to strength during the pandemic, even though many of its peers in the industry were affected.

“ThaiBev has been growing despite the obstruction of the government’s Covid-19 preventive measures like lockdowns, which forced our sales channels to remain closed. Despite this, our earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for this year have risen by 11.5 per cent against last year. ThaiBev is still the largest food and beverage company in Asean and among the biggest in Asia in terms of earnings and market value,” he said.

He added that ThaiBev has adjusted its strategies in line with the current situation to ensure it remains sustainable and a market leader in Asean.

ThaiBev still strong despite Covid-19 crisis, says CEO

Thapana said the company has set up a special “Covid-19 situation room” to monitor the pandemic in Thailand as well as study the demand for ThaiBev products during this time. The situation room also keeps track of ThaiBev’s staff and their welfare.

The company has so far donated more than 1.4 million litres of alcohol-based sanitiser, 9.3 million surgical masks and 274,000 Covid-19 insurance policies to medical personnel nationwide, he said.

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, ThaiBev chief executive officer

Published : October 01, 2021

Related News

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Gold price surges amid the US high inflation numbers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

SET expected to rise on country reopening, rising oil price

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.