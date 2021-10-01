ThaiBev still strong despite Covid-19 crisis, says CEO

“ThaiBev has been growing despite the obstruction of the government’s Covid-19 preventive measures like lockdowns, which forced our sales channels to remain closed. Despite this, our earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for this year have risen by 11.5 per cent against last year. ThaiBev is still the largest food and beverage company in Asean and among the biggest in Asia in terms of earnings and market value,” he said.

He added that ThaiBev has adjusted its strategies in line with the current situation to ensure it remains sustainable and a market leader in Asean.