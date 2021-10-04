Thu, October 14, 2021

Gold price inches up in opening trade

The price of gold bobbed up by THB50 in morning trade on Monday.

A 9.28am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,050, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27, 439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.

At close on Saturday, the buying price of gold bar was THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price THB28,000, while gold ornaments were THB27, 394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.

 

Published : October 04, 2021

