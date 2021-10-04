SET expected to be pressured by worries over QE tapering

However, it said uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected, plus the conflict in US Congress corporate income tax hike, would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ Banpu, Lanna, DCC, Cotto and Tasco, which gained its specific positive sentiment.

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and IVL, which benefit from rising oil price.

▪︎ AOT, KBank, SCB, BBL, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, MINT, Amata and WHA, which benefit from the country reopening.